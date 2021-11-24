3 more deaths reported from Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported three more Covid-linked deaths along with 312 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the country also logged three deaths with 284 cases.

With this, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.49 per cent today from Tuesday’s 1.45 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,961 while the caseload mounted to 1,574,948.

<span;>However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.