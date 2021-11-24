Algerian chamber interested in signing MoU with FBCCI: Algerian Ambassador

Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is interested to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to boost trade and investment opportunities.

Algerian Ambassador to Dhaka Rabah Larbi expressed such interest to sign a MoU between the two chambers while paying a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday.

At present, Algeria imports jute and jute products, woven and knitwear, home textiles and footwear from Bangladesh. Apart from this, it imports a huge quantity of consumer goods, cereals, dairy products, plastics, medicines every year from the world market.

Algeria also has a huge potential market for manmade filaments, glass and ceramics, leather goods, and electronics, said a press release.

Responding positively to the proposal of the Algerian ambassador, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that trade associations of more than 50 countries of the world have signed about 150 MoUs with FBCCI.

An agreement with the Algerian Trade Organization would increase trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. The FBCCI president also assured of sending the draft MoU to the Algerian embassy in Dhaka soon.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Amin Helaly, and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present, among others.