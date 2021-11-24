Ex-BNP MP Momin Talukder to face death for 1971 war crimes

Former BNP lawmaker from Bogura Abdul Momin Talukder alias Khoka (69) has been sentenced to death for the atrocities he committed during the 1971 War of Independence.

International Crimes Tribunal-1 led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam awarded him the gallows on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the three-member tribunal fixed today for delivering verdict.

On November 1, the tribunal kept the verdict waiting after both the prosecution and defence counsels completed their closing arguments in the case.

Abdul Momin Talukder alias Khoka, who is on the run, was tried in absentia.

According to tribunal’s investigation agency, Momin, was Razakar commander of Adamdighi Police Station of Bagura and involved in genocide and killing of at least 19 people.

He was an assistant organising secretary (Rajshahi division) of BNP central committee and was elected lawmaker from Bogura-3 (Dupchanchia and Adamdighi) constituency in 2001 and 2008.