Khaleda Zia being murdered in a very planned way: Zafrullah

Ganashasthya Kendra trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury addressing a press conference at Bir Uttam Major Haider Auditorium of Ganashasthya Nagar Hospital at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday morning.

Ganashasthya Kendra trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury addressing a press conference at Bir Uttam Major Haider Auditorium of Ganashasthya Nagar Hospital at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday morning.

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s physical condition is very serious. She is now going through a very critical situation. Blood is passing through her mouth and anal path. She may expire at any moment. She must be sent abroad immediately for better treatment, said Ganashasthya Kendra trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

Zafrullah was addressing a press conference at Bir Uttam Major Haider Auditorium of Ganashasthya Nagar Hospital at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday morning.

“Khaleda Zia has been bleeding through mouth and anal path. Her blood pressure has gone down critically. When I went Evercare Hospital on Tuesday to see her, I found that she was receiving blood. She has been kept alive by giving blood artificially. I read every line in her medical treatment file,” he said.

The Ganashasthya Kendra founder said: “Khlaeda Zia’s condition is very critical. Six physicians at the hospital narrated to me the details. I can’t say how many days Khaleda Zia will remain alive. But, her condition is very serious. She is being murdered. It was really very brutal and painful. The Law Minister will be made accused for this murder. The Prime Minister will also be made accused for Khaleda’s murder. Khaleda Zia may expire at any moment.”

Regarding the BNP chairperson’s treatment abroad, Dr Zafrullah said, “I’m not that type of person who supports availaing treatment abroad. But, my opinion is that there is no alternative. There is no scope of Khaleda Zia’s treatment in the country. She must be sent abroad. She must be sent as soon as possible–by today or tomorrow. Any failure to send Khaleda Zia abroad will be very disgraceful for the nation. People will hold the prime minister, law minister and four judges responsible for this failure.”

“What was Khaleda Zia’s crime”, asked Dr Zafrullah, and said “She did not steal money. She did not pocket the money. She was sent to jail in a planned way. Then her jail sentence was raised deliberately.”

Moderated by Ganashastya Kendra press adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu, the press conference was also addressed by Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq, Ganasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Jonayed Saki, Bhasani Anusari Parishad secretary general Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, Rashtya Sangskar Andolon’s member Advocate Hasnat Qayuum and Nagorik Oikya coordinator Shahidullah Kaiser, among others.