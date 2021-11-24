Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a three-day visit to Delhi, on Wednesday said that she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in the state be withdrawn.

Besides the BSF extension, she raised several state-related issues, news agency PTI reported.

Banerjee also invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate Global Business Meet in West Bengal to be held next year.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order extending the BSF’s jurisdiction up to 50km inside the international borders in border states, including West Bengal. The move has sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The Chief Minister, who is in Delhi till November 25, also raised concerns with the PM regarding the “widespread violence” in Tripura. TMC MPs have been staging protests against “attack on party workers” in Tripura as it heads towards the local body polls.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. Following the meeting, Swamy laid speculations about him joining the Trinamool Congress to rest. “I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar joined the TMC in the presence of the Chief Minister in Delhi.