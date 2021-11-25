Approach road linking 40 Sylhet villages damaged

Thousands of locals have been suffering much due to damage of a major part of the approach of an important link road, connecting the Beheli union parishad and other offices in the district.

Inhabitants of at least 40 villages of Jamalganj and neighbouring Tahirpur upazilas are dependent on the road for communication in the haor area.

Vehicles running through the road have been using it amid great risk, the locals said adding, the concerned authority had failed to repair the damaged approach even after weeks.

Their dependence on the road is much as they have to use it since waterways go unusable during winter, locals said.

Rajapur bridge on the Sachnabazar-Beheli link road plays a vital role in communicating the vast region of two upazilas.

Autorickshaw driver Jahangir Hossain, who travels through the road regularly, said, “We have to drive very carefully. A three-wheeler, locally called Tomtom, overturned days ago injuring some passengers”.