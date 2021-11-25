Bangladesh reports 237 fresh cases, nine deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 237 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight nine lives.

“The country reported 1.25 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 18,888 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 167 while five Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,970 people and infected 15,75,185 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,39,553 after another 360 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.74 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,970 fatalities, 12,206 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,680 in Chattogram, 2,050 in Rajshahi, 3,607 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,270 in Sylhet, 1,367 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.