Bangladesh seeks EU support for regional hydropower, solar projects

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam has encouraged the European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union (EU), to further support regional hydropower and solar projects alongside other regional connectivity projects.

He also underscored the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in climate action when European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met him at his office on Wednesday.

The State Minister said he looks forward to commencing the Political Dialogue with the EU next year.

He appreciated the EU’s role as a development and trading partner, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Minister Alam and Ambassador Whiteley exchanged notes on the evolving Covid -19 situations in some parts of Europe.

The State Minister thanked the EU for relaxing the draft GSP regulation while the EU Ambassador said “certain provisions of concern for Bangladesh’s RMG industry are being looked into further in Brussels”.

State Minister Alam thanked the EU for its constructive engagement with Bangladesh’s Universal Periodic Review (UPN) recommendations implementation under the UN Human Rights Council.

They also discussed some issues concerning labour rights and migration.

Ambassador Whiteley briefed the State Minister about some of the upcoming bilateral engagements next year.