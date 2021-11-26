3 more deaths reported from Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported three more deaths and 239 fresh cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, according to a release from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Earlier, 9 Covid-19 patients died and 237 infection cases were reported on Thursday.

The daily corona infection rate has remained below 2 percent for the last several weeks. Some 1.41% infection rate was reported on Friday. It was 1.25% on Thursday.

The number of total infections has risen to 15,75,424 with the overall positivity rate 14.58%. Some 16,916 samples were tested in the last 24 hours to detect the infection cases.

The national death toll has increased to 27,973 with a case fatality rate of 1.78 percent. The number of death remains below 10 for the last 40 consecutive days.

At the same time, the recovery rate continued to improve in the country reaching 97.74 percent with the recuperation of a good number of Covid-19 patients every day.

Some 277 more Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the total number of recoveries to 15,39,830.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.