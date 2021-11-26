Celebrity-approved hairstyles to complement your traditional ensembles this shaadi season

Shaadi season is officially here, which means you will most likely be making a lot of emergency calls to your best friends asking for outfit, makeup and hairstyle suggestions. While there are plenty of options you can explore and multiple style routes you can take, hair can make or break a look, and is an aspect that we sometimes seem to overlook.

Turn to B-town divas, who have also been enjoying shaadi season in full swing, for some inspiration to know what hairstyles will complement your dazzling lehenga or your eye-catching sari.

There’s nothing like a messy low ponytail with soft curls. It looks romantic yet fun, manageable and completely fuss-free.

You may not be able to sport a bun or a ponytail with short hair like Deepika Padukone’s, but soft, messy curls are one of the best options you can go for. If you have coloured or highlighted hair, this will show it off amazingly.

Add volume and drama like Tara Sutaria did with these subtle-hint-of-a-waves in her lush brown coloured hair. This hairstyle works especially well if you have mid length hair.

If you are the bride that never shies away from experimenting, newly wed Patralekhaa Paul’s 3D braid with pearls is something for you to bookmark. It’s bold, fun, and extremely picturesque.

Sanya Malhotra’s curly hair tied up in a fuss-free bun shows off her outfit and jewellery and lets her stunning smokey eye makeup steal the show. If you are a bridesmaid with curly hair or a bride on her sangeet ceremony and want to dance the night away without fretting about your curls, this is the hair style to go for.

Radhika Aapte proves that low bun with sleek back pulled hair with a middle part is now a classic, and for good reasons. It is chic and keeps the hair away from your face while letting your makeup and accessories shine.

Relying on your trusty straightener is always a plan if you are out of time, have bridesmaid duties to fulfil, or simply want to keep it simple. Don’t forget to use a heat protecting spray and give your hair some healthy shine by using a serum as well.