Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Friday the government would ensure all facilities for exporting goods abroad through air cargo from Sylhet.

“We have taken steps for carrying goods abroad through air cargo along with the passengers direct from the Sylhet,” he said while talking to reporters after visiting the under-construction export cargo complex at the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet, a press release said here.

During the visit, the foreign minister who is also a lawmaker from one of the Sylhet constituencies directed the concerned authorities to complete the construction work within the stipulated timeframe.

Osmani International Airport Director M Hafiz Ahmed and Sylhet district administrator Kazi Emdadul Islam were also present on the occasion, among others.