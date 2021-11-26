Preity Zinta celebrates her first Thanksgiving with husband

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle to share a special post on Thanksgiving. The actress posted a selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough.

Along with the picture, she penned a heartfelt note. The actress revealed that she is very grateful for the two new additions to their family. The post was captioned as, ”Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family.

A few days back, Preity and her hubby welcomed twins via surrogacy.The actress took to her social media handle to announce the happy news. ”Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today.

Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family, Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film received mixed responses from the audience and critics alike.