Bangladesh gets 2m more vaccine doses from China as gift

Bangladesh has received the sixth batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses from China as gift, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

The sixth batch that arrived in Dhaka on November 25 contains 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine produced by Sinovac Life Sciences Co. Ltd. Bangladesh has so far received 5.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China as gift.

This new batch of China-aided Sinovac vaccine doses arrived just after five batches of gifted Chinese vaccines that Bangladesh received in May, June, August and October this year, said the Embassy in a Facebook post on Saturday.

In the battle of fighting against the Coronavirus, the Embassy said, Bangladesh and China have always been standing together, supporting and assisting each other in times of difficulties and challenges, “vividly illustrating” the profound friendship between the two countries, said the Embassy.

This cooperation, it said, fully demonstrates the significance of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind and a community of human health.