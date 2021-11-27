Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister

The government has decided to impose a travel ban on South Africa as new coronavirus variant named ‘Omicron’ has been detected in that country.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque informed this to media on Saturday noon.

He said, “We’ve already aware of the new COVID variant which is very much aggressive. For this, the government took the decision of suspending travels with South Africa. Screening at all airports and ports will be strengthened.”

The Minister urged all to follow the health protocol strictly.

The instructions in this regard have already been given at the district level, Zahid Maleque added.

New COVID variant

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

It is not clear yet where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa earlier alerted the World Health Organization and it has now been seen in travellers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, according to AP reports.

In a statement on Friday, the WHO designated it as a “variant of concern,” naming it “Omicron” after a letter in the Greek alphabet.