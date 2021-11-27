Election to 707 UPs Jan 5

The polls to 707 union parishads across the country will be held on January 5 next year in the fifth phase.

The Election Commission announced the date on Saturday.

Election Commission’s secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said as per the schedule, the last date to submit nominations is December 7.

The evaluation of nomination papers will be held on December 9 and the last date for withdrawal is December 15.

The election to 1,000 UPs is scheduled to be held on Sunday (28 November) in the third phase while 640 UPs in the fourth phase on December 26.