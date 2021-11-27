Momtaz lends voice for Aronno Anwar’s ‘Ma’

Popular folk singer Momtaz Begum has lent her voice to a playback song for Aronno Anwar’s upcoming film ‘Ma’.

Lyrics penned by Mahi Flora and jointly composed by Mahadi Faisal and Muntasir Tusher, the song has been recorded at a studio in the capital recently. Muntasir has also directed the music for the song.

About the song, Mahadi said, “This is the first time Momtaz apa has lent her vocal under my composition. This is a qawwali genre song and Momtaz apa sung it wholeheartedly. I’m thankful to her.”

Aronno Anwar said, “This is a special song for the movie. When we made the dummy for that song we feel Momtaz is the perfect match for this. She has given her consent soon after listening to the song. After recording, we can say she did the justice for the song.”

Based on a true events, the script of ‘Ma’ is written by director Aronno Anwar. The plot of the film revolves around the death of a 7 months baby and her mother’s emotional journey during the 1971 Liberation War.

‘Ma’ is jointly produced by Pulak Kanti Barua and Aronno Anwar. The shooting of the film began in Gazipur earlier this month.

The film stars Pori Moni, Azad Abul Kalam, Sazu Khadem, Farzana Chobi, Rebena Karim Jui, Shilpi Sarker Apu, Shahadat Hossain and Labonno.