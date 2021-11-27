Two Boeing 737-800 added to US-Bangla Airlines fleet

US-Bangla Airlines has included two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet.

With the inclusion of two Boeing 737s, the number of US-Bangla aircraft rose to 16.

Two Boeing 737-800 aircraft reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:00pm and 11:30pm on Friday.

These two aircraft from Jordan has 189 economy class seats. US-Bangla is also going to start flights from Dhaka to Colombo, Sharjah, and Delhi route with these aircraft.

Business development director of US-Bangla Airlines Capt. Lutfor Rahman and other officials of Civil Aviation Authority and US-Bangla Airlines were present at the at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while receiving the aircraft.