Face masks compulsory in England from Tuesday

Boris Johnson announced the restrictions after it was confirmed that two Omicron cases had been detected in Brentwood, Essex, and Nottingham. Officials said the cases were linked and connected to travel in southern Africa, where the new variant was first identified.

The health secretary is expected to outline how and when new Covid measures will come into force in the UK’s response to the new Omicron variant, BBC reported.

The PM has announced mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport, bringing England in line with other parts of the UK. PCR tests will also be required for all overseas arrivals.

Arrivals from 10 new red list countries will need to quarantine for 10 days.

The government has stopped short of extending vaccine passports in England and issuing advice to work from home, which are part of its Plan B – a contingency plan if intervention on Covid is needed to protect the NHS.

At a Downing Street news conference on Saturday, the prime minister said the new measures were temporary and precautionary – and would be reviewed in three weeks, just before most schools break up for the Christmas holidays.

Labour has called for full implementation of Plan B and for improved sick pay to encourage self-isolation.