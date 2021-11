Police on Sunday recovered the hanging body of a girl at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Deceased Ashtami Baidya, 21, daughter of Jaglal Baidya, a resident of Alinagar Cha Bagan area in the upazila.

Family members said they saw Ashtami was hanging in her room in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Hospital morgue.

An unnatural case was filed with Kamalganj Police Station in this connection, sub-inspector Fazle Elahi confirmed.