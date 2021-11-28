Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, her doctors revealed this while briefing on her health condition on Sunday evening.

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan also confirmed the news to media.

Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital more than once after being released on an executive order by the government.

She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 13 under cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukder. A six-member medical board has also been formed for her treatment there.