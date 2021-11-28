Saudi Arabian companies keen to invest in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabian Minister for Transport and Logistic Services Engineer Saleh Nasser A Al-Jasser on Sunday (today) said Saudi public and private companies are keen to invest in Bangladesh in infrastructure development, power, port, energy and renewable energy sectors.

He said this while calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her parliament office, according to the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

The Saudi minister conveyed regards of King Salman, custodian of two holy Mosques, to Sheikh Hasina.

The premier thanked the minister for his visit to Bangladesh.

The Saudi minster congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of independence of Bangladesh.

He said that he was highly impressed by the development and stability in Bangladesh.

He thanked the Prime Minister for Bangladesh’s support to Saudi Arabia in international platforms.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh has opened its door for investment from even East Asia, South East Asia and Middle East.

The Saudi minister appreciated the policy of Bangladesh government.

He said some major companies of Saudi Arabia are doing very well in construction and power sector. “More than 30 Saudi companies want to invest in Bangladesh.”

The Saudi minister thanked the Prime Minister for her dynamic role in the development of Bangladesh and said that Saudi Arabia is giving top priority to strengthening relations with Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the minister and his delegation for their participation in the International Investment Summit, Bangladesh.

She hoped that in coming days both countries will work together for their mutual development.