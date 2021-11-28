Shafin Ahmed quits Miles

Miles vocalist and guitarist Shafin Ahmed left the band after being its crucial member since 1979.

The singer announced the decision in a video message posted on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

In the video he claimed that the decision was taken due to “many unfair and unjust activities” which took place within the band for a long time.

“I shall continue to do music as an artist and I hope you will all be respectful towards my decision,” he wrote.

Shafin left the band twice in 2010 and 2016, citing personal reasons but returned again.

Miles’ current members are Hamin Ahmed, Manam Ahmed, Iqbal Asif Jewel and Syed Ziaur Rahman Turya.

The band established in 1979, celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019 by performing in Europe, the US, Canada and Australia as part of their world tour.