Bangladesh now investment-friendly country: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said on Monday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built many infrastructures in Bangladesh to ensure an investment-friendly environment in the country.

“She has also created a good legal framework, so that the foreign investors can get excellent protection. So Bangladesh is now a very good investment-friendly country,” the minister said.

Law Minister Anisul Huq came up with the observations while addressing a session titled “Legal Infrastructure” of International Investment Summit 2021 at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

Organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the session was conducted by Policy Exchange Chairman Mashrur Riyaj.

The session was also addressed by Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary Md Moinul Kabir, Senior Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Prof Dr Rumana Islam, Barrister Nihad Kabir and Barrister Tanjib Ul Alam.

The law minister in his speech said from a country of fragile economy, Bangladesh has turned into a middle income country after 50 years of its independence and this is a huge achievement for the development of

Bangladesh.

“Even during the recent Covid-19 outbreak, our GDP growth rate was good compared to our neighbours. This was possible due to the time-befitting and realistic policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. If Bangladesh can maintain this success rate, it will become a high middle-income country by 2031 and a

developed country by 2041,” he added.