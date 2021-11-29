Bangladesh reports 2 more Covid deaths, 227 cases

Bangladesh on Monday reported 227 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight two lives.

‘The country reported 1.34 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 16,891 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,’ Directorate General of Health Services said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 168 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,980 people and infected 15,76,011 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,40,597 after another 280 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.75 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,980 fatalities, 12,213 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,681 in Chattogram, 2,050 in Rajshahi, 3,609 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,270 in Sylhet, 1,367 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.