Khaleda is prisoner, can’t go abroad: Momen tells diplomats

Mentioning that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is prisoner, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Khaleda cannot go abroad if she wants to. However, she can bring doctors from any country if wants.

The medical report of ailing BNP chief Khaleda has been sent abroad, said Momen.

The Foreign Minister made this comment while briefing diplomats stationed in Dhaka at State Guest House Padma on Monday. He briefed the diplomats on the treatment of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and presented the government’s position regarding the issue to diplomats.

On Sunday, the medical board formed for BNP Chairperson’s treatment at a press conference said former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

“Khaleda Zia has been suffering from liver cirrhosis. She has been diagnosed with the disease. Her hemoglobin level is fluctuating… it is 7.8 now. We are trying to keep the hemoglobin level right,” said Professor Dr Fakhruddin Md Siddique, a member of the BNP Chairperson’s medical board.

According to clevelandclinic.org, liver cirrhosis is a long-term (chronic) liver disease, while mayoclinic.org says that cirrhosis increases the risk of liver cancer. Most people who have liver cancer have cirrhosis. If someone has cirrhosis, he or she has an increased risk of liver cancer.

At briefing, the Foreign Minister said that if BNP chairperson wants to go abroad, she has to go through legal process.

He told reporters that the government is very sincere about the treatment of Khaleda Zia.

“She (Khaleda) can take treatment in any hospital in Bangladesh. She can send his medical reports abroad and can also bring doctors from there. There is no scope to go abroad as she is in a legal process now.”