Outgoing Iranian ambassador pays farewell call on Shahriar

Outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh paid a farewell call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in his office on Monday.

The State Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tour of duty in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, State Minister commended the Ambassador for his efforts to boost the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Iran during his tenure.

He inquired about the overall situations in Iran including COVID-19 management and extended thanks to the Iranian Government for measures taken to contain and controlling the pandemic.

In response, the departing Ambassador highly commended Bangladesh government’s quest for development and peace in its strides for economic emancipation and appreciated the capable and courageous leadership of the Prime Minister.

He conveyed his Iranian government’s eagerness to work more closely with Bangladesh in areas of mutual interests.

Recalling his recent visit to Tehran in connection with the attending the swear-in ceremony of the President in August 2021, the State Minister requested the Ambassador to convey his thanks and gratitude to the Iranian Government for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He stated that both Bangladesh and Iran have many areas to explore for mutual benefits including cooperation in the field of education, trade and commerce, and opined that both countries should find scopes for further engagements on the areas above.

The Iranian Ambassador apprised the State Minister of his initiatives taken in promoting the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Miniuster and the Hon’ble Foreign Minister for their kind support and cooperation in discharging responsibilities as Ambassador in Bangladesh.