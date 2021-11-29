UK records 42,583 new Covid infections amid probe into 75 possible Omicron cases

The UK has recorded a further 42,583 cases in the past 24 hours as concerns over the Omicron variant grow.

The Department of Health also confirmed today that 35 more deaths have been reported.

On Monday last week, the Government logged 44,917 active Covid cases and 45 fatalities.

This means today’s case data is a 5.19% decrease compared to last Monday, deaths fell by 22%.

The previous Monday, November 15, 39,705 Covid-19 infections were announced, with 47 new deaths.

It was a surge of 23% in a week for the number of cases, although deaths dropped by almost a fifth.

And the Monday before that, November 8, cases increased by 32,322, while fatalities were up by 57.

Yesterday’s update from the Department of Health showed a further 37,681 recorded infections in the 24 hour period.