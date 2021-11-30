47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF

A total of 47 people were killed in union parishad election violence over the last one month of November, said Manobadhikar Sangskriti Forum (MSF).

The MSF released the tally of deaths in election violence during the month of November in a report signed by the organisation’s founder president Sultana Kamal. It also said the report was compiled based on the reports published in 11 national newspapers and the MSF’s own investigation.

According to the MSF’s report, minimum 47 people were killed in 98 incidents of election violence in the month of November, while 78 persons received bullet injuries. More than 500 people were injured in the violence.

“Among the 47 people, 16 were killed in the firing of opponents, while four killed in firing of law enforcers. Almost all of these people were either workers or supporters of the candidates who took part in the UP elections,” the report said.

The report stated that the highest 11 people were killed in Narsinghdi election violence, while six houses of religious minorities in Nilphamari were attacked and looted during the post-poll violence. During the period, 139 women and 138 children became the victims of repression and harassment.

In the first three phases of UP elections, violence took place on the days before and after the polls. There are allegations of breaching the electoral code of conduct in a number of areas in the country.

Allegations of irregularities and occupying the polling booths were received from many parts of the country including Luxmipur, Cumilla, Netrokona, Satkhira and Feni districts on the dates of ballot casting under the third phase.

Nine persons were killed in so-called ‘crossfire’ or ‘gun-battle’ with law enforcers during the month of November in different parts of the country.