Labour MP calls for protections for undocumented migrants in Nationality Bill

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum has tabled two clauses to the Nationality and Borders Bill, to protect the rights of migrants in the UK.

Commenting on the Nationality and Borders Bill Apsana Begum said,

“This is a dangerously divisive bill which proposes to erode the basic human rights of migrants and seeks to put already vulnerable migrant communities at further socio-economic disadvantage in the UK.

“The proportion of people with No Recourse To Public Funds attending foodbanks and seeking emergency financial support skyrocketed through the pandemic and we know many of these have unsettled immigration status.

“I have proposed a clause to the bill to ensure that every person with a UK residence permit has access to public funds.”

Commenting on a clause tabled on work permits for undocumented migrants, Apsana Begum said:

“There are estimated to be almost one million undocumented migrants in the UK.

The previous Immigrations Acts in 2014 and 2016 have further restricted undocumented migrants’ access to work and services.

“My new clause 13 to this Bill proposes for undocumented migrants to have access to work and services to meet their basic needs.”