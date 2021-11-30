Students block Rampura bridge over SSC examinee’s death in road crash

The movement of public transport on Progoti Sarani in the capital came to a halt on Tuesday as students of different educational institutions have blocked Rampura bridge in the capital protesting the death of a SSC candidate in a road crash.

Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, a student of Ekramunnesa School and College, was run over by an Anabil Paribahan bus in the Rampura Bazar area near Better Life Hospital on Monday night.

The protesting students are demanding justice for the victim and safer roads for all.

Mainuddin’s death triggered agitation on the street and led to eight buses being put on fire.

Azizul Haque, a witness, said that the student got off a bus at Rampura Bazar area when a speeding Green Anabil came from behind and ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Motijheel Divison Deputy Commissioner of Police Abdul Ahad told reporters that the bus was seized and its driver arrested.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained the helper of the bus today.