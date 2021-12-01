2 chefs found dead, 1 unconscious in Sylhet party centre

Two cooks, including a woman, were found dead and another one was rescued in a critical condition at a community centre at Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were Salma Begum, 40, daughter of late Akkas Ali, a resident of Tahirpur village at Osmani Nagar upazila, and Suhel Ahmed, 28, son of late Rahmat Ullah of Noyagram at Kanaighat upazila, of Sylhet district, police said.

Local residents said that three cooks, including the deceased and Nazim Uddin Bilal, 25, a resident of Brahmangram village of Kanaighat upazila, were cooking food at Ananda Community Centre of Gachhbari Bazar in the upazila, till Tuesday late night as a wedding ceremony in the centre was scheduled for Wednesday noon.

The three persons went to sleep in a room on the first floor of the community centre after preparing the food items, they said.

But, the organisers of the programme found the chefs in an unconscious state in the room at around 7:00am on Wednesday and then the police were informed, said Kanaighat police investigation inspector Zahidul Haque.

He said the victims were taken to the local Upazila Health Complex immediately after recovering them from the spot but the health complex’s duty doctor declared Salma and Suhel dead on arrival.

‘Nazim was referred to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in a critical condition for better treatment,’ the police officer said, adding that the dead bodies also were sent later to the hospital morgue for postmortem examinations.

Responding to a query, he told that the room in which the victims were sleeping was very small and congested as it has no ventilator.

It also was found full of smokes as the victims burnt mosquito coils and charcoal to escape the attack of mosquitoes as well as cold bite in the night, he added.

‘They might fell sick for lack of oxygen in the room,’ the police officer said, adding that the reason behind the death could not be ascertained before receiving the reports of postmortem and forensic tests of the dead bodies.

Preparation was underway to file an unnatural death case in this connection.