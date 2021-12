25 suffer bullet wounds during clash between two groups in Sunamganj

At least 50 people were injured during a clash between two groups over dominance in Jagannathpur municipality of Sunamganj.

Of the injured, 25 people suffered bullet wounds.

The identities of the injured were not known immediately.

The incident took place at Ishakpur village of the municipality in the evening. Police arrested three persons in connection with the incident.