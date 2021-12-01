All-round package’ Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis

Rachin Ravindra became an unlikely hero for New Zealand with solid defence and the ability to soak in the pressure in his debut Test, and has been hailed as an all-round package.

The 22-year-old stood firm with the lower order and finished with Ajaz Patel in a final-wicket stand that survived the final session’s 52 balls to deny India a win.

Ravindra’s entry into the dressing room after the thrilling draw was met with praise from Williamson and Ross Taylor.

“Guys that I have idolised and seen playing cricket for a long time, to be able to share a change room and chat about the game was amazing.”

“It was a big relief because I was trying not to look at the scoreboard and how many overs to go, I was just thinking ball after ball, this is what I need to do. Trying to forget about everything, all external factors, but definitely a big relief seeing everyone high-fiving each other, seeing how happy everyone was, it was pretty cool.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Ravindra’s first name — Rachin — is a mix of Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar and both are an inspiration to the Kiwi.

Tendulkar praised the efforts of Ravindra and Patel in what he called a “fascinating” Test.

“Taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat is the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid,” said the Wellington-born Ravindra, whose father migrated to New Zealand from Bangalore.

“You watch Test matches like that, and that’s where your heroes and idols are made. Quite nerve-wracking, (but we) somehow managed to keep our nerves together which was a pretty special feeling.

Taking up the sport at a young age, Ravindra was supported at home by his father Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software system architect who played some cricket in Bangalore.

Krishnamurthy founded a cricket club in New Zealand — Hutt Hawks — to take players on tours to help them expand their experience.

Ravindra said nothing would have been possible without his parents.

“They are really proud. They are obviously trying to say to me ‘try to stay level and everything’, which is a nice little reminder,” Ravindra said.