Bangladesh records 2 more deaths, 282 fresh cases of Covid-19

Bangladesh logged two more deaths and 282 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.50% after 18,851 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,983 and the case tally increased to 15,76,566 in the country.

Also, 383 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.