Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel

The government on Wednesday urged Bangladeshi expatriates in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel to their home country, amid a global scare over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“In case of any emergency, they can come to Bangladesh, but will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine as part of the government measures to deal with the new African variant,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, reports UNB.

He was responding to a question at a media briefing on the World Peace Conference to be held in Dhaka from December 4-5.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the event.

President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the World Peace Conference virtually, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.