Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali arrested from Dhaka hotel

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rajshahi’s Katakhali municipality mayor Abbas Ali from a hotel in Dhaka early Wednesday for his remarks about a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Confirming the matter, RAB’s legal and media wing assistant director Khandaker Al Moin, said a team raided Hotel Razmoni Ishakha in Kakrail area at early hours and nabbed the mayor from there where he boarded on Tuesday.

“As he has no mobile phone sets with him, it was tough for us to detect Abbas Ali’s location,” Khandaker Al Moin said.

The drive is still on at the hotel.

Moin said, in primary interrogation, Abbas Ali admitted about his remark which spread on social media.

The Awami League has removed him from the post of convener as well as from its Rajshahi District Committee after a audio clip containing his comments on the mural of Bangabandhu was revealed on November 21.

“The Katakhali city gate will be built soon but the private contractor has submitted a design of Bangabandhu’s mural to be installed at the gate,” Abbas was heard as saying in the clip.

“It will be a sin if I allow construction of Bangabandhu’s mural… it is not right as per the Islamic Shariah laws.”

Abdul Momin, councillor of ward no 13 of Katakhali Municipality, lodged a complaint against Abbas Ali under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Boalia Police Station in Rajshahi, following which an FIR (first information report) was filed on that day.

On Monday, police arrested Liton, the personal assistant of Abbas, and following his confessional statement, cops came to know about the whereabouts of Abbas.