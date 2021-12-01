Musical extravaganza for Victory Day marks conclusion of nine-month celebration of Bangladeshi independence

Stars of British-Bengali stage and screen will headline one of the UK’s biggest celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

The event will also mark the conclusion of a nine-month series of events, known as Bangladesh@50, which has given residents, visitors and others in Tower Hamlets the opportunity to enjoy some of the best Bengali arts, music and culture in the country.

Organised by the council, the Bangladesh@50 Victory Day concert on Friday 17 December, will be a high-profile musical extravaganza hosted by Queen Mary University of London in their Great Hall.

Celebrated dance troupe Naz and Bolly Flex, English Bangla-pop fusion singer Nish and R&B chart topper Mumzy Stranger are amongst those who will take to the stage.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: From Independence Day to Victory Day, Bangladesh@50 has been an inspiring way to learn about the history and culture of Bangladesh and I hope you can join us for a wonderful finale on 17 December.”

London based British-Bengali Khiyo will provide a musical tapestry with a seamless blend of jazz, folk, baul and rock, while comedian, singer and actor Iksy will be entertaining guests with new material. DJ Osmani Soundz will be on the decks.

Enjoy traditional Bengali dance from established favourites Taal Torongo and a specially commissioned, high-octane dance from IMD.

Other exciting plans include the illumination of Bromley Public Hall in Bromley-by-Bow and St George’s Town Hall in Shadwell, which will be illuminated in red and green on 16 December to coincide with Victory Day.

Cllr Sabina Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Culture, Arts and Sport said:

“It has been really eye-opening to explore the connections between the War of Independence in 1971 and the local community here in Tower Hamlets. The diverse arts and heritage-based programme of events has been well planned and delivered and it isn’t over yet.”