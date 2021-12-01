Nasir, Omi get bail in Pori Moni case; plaintiff files no-confidence plea

Dhaka’s Ninth Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal has granted bail to businessman Nasir Uddin and his friend Tuhin Siddique Omi in a case filed by actor Pori Moni for attempting to rape and kill her.

Nasir and Omi surrendered before the tribunal Judge Hemayet Uddin on Wednesday morning seeking bail.

After hearing on the petition, the tribunal Judge passed the order.

Another accused in the case Shahidul Alam is absconding.

Meanwhile, Pori Moni filed a no-confidence petition against the chargesheet today. The tribunal will pass an order on the issue later in the day.

Pori Moni in her verified Facebook page, has uploaded a status seeking justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming that the six people attempted to rape and kill her in an incident on June 9 at the Uttara Boating Club.

Pori Moni on June 14 filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasir and Omi, with Savar Model Police Station.

Later in the day, Nasir U Mahmud and four others were arrested from Uttara by a detective team.

