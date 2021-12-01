UK records 48,374 new COVID cases, 171 deaths

Another nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in England and one in Scotland, bringing the total number of people with the strain identified in Britain to 32, British health authorities confirmed Wednesday.

So far, 22 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in England 10 in Scotland, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA chief executive, said: “It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days, as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.”

“That’s why it’s critical that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately,” said Harries.

Britain registered 48,374 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,276,007, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported a further 171 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,140. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 32 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.