13 to walk gallows for killing 6 students in Aminbazar

A court in Dhaka on Thursday sentenced 13 persons to death in a case filed over the killing of six students in Savar’s Aminbazar at night of Shab-e-Barat in 2011.

Some 19 other accused in the case are also given life term imprisonment at the same time.

Dhaka’s Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Ismat Jahan pronounced the judgment.

The verdict was decelerated after 10 years, recording statement of 55 witnesses, out of 92.

A mob lynched the six youths near Aminbazar bridge at night of Shab-e-Barat in July 18, 2011, suspecting them as robbers.

The victims were Towhidur Rahman Palash, 20, Kamruzzaman Kanto, 16, and Ibrahim Khalil, 21, were students of Mirpur Bangla College, Shams Rahim Shamim, 18, of Maple Leaf International School, Tipu Sultan, 19, of Tejgaon College and Sitaf Jabi Munib, 20, of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology.

Local sand trader Abdul Malek filed a case with Savar Model Police Station against the six deceased bringing allegation of robbery.

Later, another case was filed by the police station SI Anwar Hossain accusing 600 villagers.