Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-linked deaths

Bangladesh logged three more Covid-linked deaths along with 261 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.24 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.50 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,986 while the caseload mounted to 15,76,827.

Among the latest deceased, two were women and another was a man. The deaths were reported from the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.

However, the mortality rate declined to 1.77 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,244 samples, amid the growing concern over the new ‘Omicron’ variant of coronavirus.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.77 per cent with the recovery of 313 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On November 20, Bangladesh logged this year’s first zero Covid-linked death with 178 cases.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.

So far, 3,72,68,384 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 6,27,33,739 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the DGHS.

