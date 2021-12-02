Dia Mirza pledges Rs40 lakhs for Covid-19 affected forest warriors

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza will turn 40 on December 9 this year and she has come up with a special plan that will benefit the families of forest warriors who died due to COVID-19.

It is no secret that Dia Mirza is a fierce advocate for the environment and the climate and has campaigned for many environmental projects, Filmfare reported.

In a deeply moving appeal, posted on fundraising platform ‘Milaap’ and on her social media handles, the star said “Beginning with my 40th birthday on 9 December, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day. We seek to maximise our collective impact!”

The actress also said that “Our guardians of the wild risk their lives in service to nature. They often fall to accidents in the toughest of terrain, inclement weather, attacks by wild animals or poachers. When the second wave of COVID-19 tore through the country leading to nationwide lockdowns, these men and women were out patrolling our country’s forests on foot.

Dia Mirza has also appealed to her fans to join her in this cause and raise the remaining amount to cover all 65 families who are still to benefit from the Wildlife Trust of India’s (WTI) Conservation Heroes Covid Casualty Fund which provides an ex-gratia of INR 100,000 and a scroll of honour to the next of kin of the fallen heroes.