HSC, equivalent exams begins

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations began at 10am on Thursday simultaneously across the country.

A total of 13,99,664 examinees are expected to sit for the exams under 11 educational boards this year. Of them, 7,29,738 are boys and 6,69,952 are girls.

The candidates entered the examination centres through hand sanitisation. Their body temperature were also being checked.

The HSC examinations are being held on brief syllabuses amid COVID-19 pandemic in two shifts. It will continue till December 30.

The examinations are being held at 2,621 centres of the country following health guidelines strictly.

Education Minister Dipu Moni visited Govt Shaheed Suhrawardy College exam centre in the capital this morning.

Meanwhile, the HSC examinations will be held at eight centres abroad.