India’s first Omicron cases detected

The first cases of Omicron variant in India have been confirmed in two individuals.

Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two men aged 66 and 46, Indian Health Ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing, adding that their identities will not be disclosed for now to protect their privacy, NDTV reports.

According to sources, while the 66-year-old is a foreigner with a history of travel to South Africa, the 46-year-old is a health worker in Bengaluru.

All people who came in contact with the two men have been traced and are being tested, he said, adding that both the cases are mild and there are no severe symptoms so far.

The Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and since then has spread to 29 countries, the health ministry official informed today (India is the 30th country).