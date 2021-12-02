Key accused in Cumilla councillor murder killed in ‘gunfight’

The key accused in Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel murder case was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Sadar upazila in Cumilla district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, a resident of Sujanagar Purbopara area under the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kotwali Model Police Station and Detective Branch (DB) of police conducted a drive in Chanpur Ratnabati Gumti Beribadh area at about1:30am, said the police station OC Anwarul Azim.

Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the criminals opened fire on the policemen. The law enforcers said they fired back for ‘self-defence.’

Later, police recovered the bullet-hit body of Alam while others managed to flee the scene, said OC Anwarul.

Two policemen also sustained injuries during the shootout, he added.

Syed Mohammad Sohel, councillor of Ward No. 17 of Cumilla City Corporation (CCC), and one of his associates were shot dead while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in Pathuariapara area in Cumilla on November 22.

Later, the councillor’s brother Syed Rumon lodged a case with Kotwali Model Police Station accusing 21 persons.