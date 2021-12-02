UK records 53,945 new infections, 141 more deaths

A further 53,945 cases have been reported today as Brits brace for more Omicron infections.

Health chiefs have also recorded 141 more deaths in the past 24 hours as the country heads into the dark winter months.

The last time cases were so high was on July 17, when 53,969 more positive tests were reported following the Euros.

Case numbers are also up by almost 15 per cent on this time last week, when 47,240 new infections were recorded.

Scientists are already estimating that one in every 300 new cases are caused by the mutant super-strain Omicron, which emerged just last month in South Africa.

There have been 32 confirmed cases of the new variant so far – with 22 in England and 10 in Scotland.

But experts say the true number is likely to be significantly higher.