‘Bangabandhu O Swadhinata Nattya Utsab’ kicks off today

An 11-day theatre festival titled ‘Bangabandhu O Swadhinata Nattya Utsab’ begins at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) today, marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

The inaugural ceremony of the fest will be held at Nandan Moncho of the Academy at 5:00pm.

Fifty freedom fighters who have contributed to the country’s cultural arena will inaugurate the event. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will attend the programme as the chief guest.

The festival celebration committee member secretary Mohammad Shahnewaz will deliver the welcome speech with the convener Afzal Hossain in the chair.

A special show of the choreography ‘Smarane Ekattor’ will also be staged in the inaugural programme.

The festival features stage plays based on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War by fourteen theatre troupes of Dhaka and other districts. The plays will be staged at the main auditorium and experimental theater hall of BSA.