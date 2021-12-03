Bangladesh, Japan eye further consolidating bilateral relations

Bangladesh and Japan agreed to further consolidate bilateral relations next year on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 10 February 2022.

This was discussed during the call by Japanese Ambassador ITO Naiko on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Thursday at his office.

The State Minister and the Ambassador expressed their satisfaction at the ever-expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries and agreed to organize befitting commemorative events both in Dhaka and Tokyo.

The Japanese Ambassador expected that Prime Minister would pay an official visit to Japan in 2022 – the year of 50th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Japanese Ambassador highly appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and assured of continuing its support to Bangladesh.

He expressed that the inauguration of Metro Rail Line 6 in 2022 would be a befitting event on the 50th Anniversary.

The Japanese Ambassador also highlighted that the Arihajar Special Economic Zone would see Japanese and international investment worth of US$ 1 billion beginning in the next year.

State Minister Shahriar Alam thanked the Japanese government for their continued development assistance to Bangladesh and encouraged more Japanese private investment in Bangladesh for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Shahriar Alam appreciated Japanese government for their continued support to the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and highlighted that their early repatriation is a must for the sake of stability and security in the region.

He urged Japan to use her influence to persuade Myanmar and the international community to create a conducive environment in Myanmar for the safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas.

Japanese Ambassador reiterated the commitment of the Government of Japan for continued support for the safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.