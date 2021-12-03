Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths, 243 cases

Bangladesh logged three more Covid deaths and 243 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate rose to 1.40 percent from Thursday’s 1.24 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services.

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,989 while the caseload mounted to 1,577,070 amid the growing concern over the new ‘Omicron’ variant of coronavirus.

Dhaka recorded the most cases and deaths among the eight divisions, logging 177 infections and two fatalities.

Nationwide, another 225 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,541,886. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

As many as 17,387 samples were tested across the country.