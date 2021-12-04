Cyclone ‘Jawad’ brewing in Bay of Bengal

The cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has moved north-northwestwards and currently lies over the same area, weather officials have said.

Around 6am on Saturday, the storm was centred about 1,030 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 995 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 885 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 895 kms south-southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to move further in a north-northwesterly direction, the weather department said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kmph rising to 88 kmph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre, according to the weather bulletin.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist at the mast local cautionary signal two to alert vessels of the impending storm.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.